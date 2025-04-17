Insider Selling: Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) General Counsel Sells 5,964 Shares of Stock

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) General Counsel Russell Schundler sold 5,964 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total transaction of $80,931.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 570,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,738,984.57. This represents a 1.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Liquidia Stock Up 0.6 %

LQDA stock opened at $13.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 0.23. Liquidia Co. has a 52 week low of $8.26 and a 52 week high of $16.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.73.

Get Liquidia alerts:

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 million. Liquidia had a negative net margin of 765.38% and a negative return on equity of 163.21%. On average, analysts anticipate that Liquidia Co. will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Liquidia in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Liquidia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.63.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Liquidia

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liquidia

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LQDA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,557,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,834,000 after buying an additional 115,367 shares in the last quarter. LM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Liquidia during the fourth quarter worth about $25,948,000. Whitefort Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 1,987,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,370,000 after acquiring an additional 285,220 shares during the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 1,760,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,698,000 after acquiring an additional 260,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liquidia by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,339,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,753,000 after purchasing an additional 101,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Liquidia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.