Michael Cole Purchases 60,000 Shares of Regal Partners Limited (ASX:RPL) Stock

Regal Partners Limited (ASX:RPL – Get Free Report) insider Michael Cole purchased 60,000 shares of Regal Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.74 ($1.11) per share, with a total value of A$104,220.00 ($66,382.17).
Michael Cole also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 5th, Michael Cole bought 10,000 shares of Regal Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.98 ($1.90) per share, with a total value of A$29,800.00 ($18,980.89).
Regal Partners Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 2.08.
Regal Partners Increases Dividend
Regal Partners Company Profile
Regal Partners Limited is a privately owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm invests in the public equity and hedging markets across the globe with a focus on Australia. It employs market neutral and absolute return strategies to make its investments. The firm also employs fundamental analysis along with bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolios.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Regal Partners
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Viking Therapeutics Stock Pops But Struggles to Hold Gains
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Qualcomm Stock Just Earned a Fresh Buy Rating—Get Excited
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Meta Stock Holds Upside Potential as Analysts Cut Price Targets
Receive News & Ratings for Regal Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.