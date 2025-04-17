Michael Cole Purchases 60,000 Shares of Regal Partners Limited (ASX:RPL) Stock

Regal Partners Limited (ASX:RPL – Get Free Report) insider Michael Cole purchased 60,000 shares of Regal Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.74 ($1.11) per share, with a total value of A$104,220.00 ($66,382.17).

Michael Cole also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 5th, Michael Cole bought 10,000 shares of Regal Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.98 ($1.90) per share, with a total value of A$29,800.00 ($18,980.89).

Regal Partners Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 2.08.

Regal Partners Increases Dividend

Regal Partners Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 16th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 16th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Sunday, March 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.63%. This is a positive change from Regal Partners’s previous Final dividend of $0.04. Regal Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

Regal Partners Limited is a privately owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm invests in the public equity and hedging markets across the globe with a focus on Australia. It employs market neutral and absolute return strategies to make its investments. The firm also employs fundamental analysis along with bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolios.

