49 North Resources Inc. (CVE:FNR) Director Tom Macneill Sells 2,000,000 Shares of Stock

49 North Resources Inc. (CVE:FNR – Get Free Report) Director Tom Macneill sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.02, for a total value of C$40,000.00.

49 North Resources Stock Down 25.0 %

CVE:FNR opened at C$0.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.34, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.49 million, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 0.73. 49 North Resources Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.02 and a 1-year high of C$0.04.

49 North Resources Company Profile

49 North Resources Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in seed capital and early stage investments. The firm typically invests in a diversified portfolio of common shares and other securities of resource issuers including all sectors of mineral exploration as well as oil and gas exploration and production around the globe.

