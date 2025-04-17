Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) Director Buys C$24,416.88 in Stock

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN – Get Free Report) Director Edwin E. Mclaughlin purchased 3,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$6.61 per share, with a total value of C$24,416.88.
Nexus Industrial REIT Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of Nexus Industrial REIT stock opened at C$6.65 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.64. Nexus Industrial REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$5.98 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.15. The firm has a market cap of C$470.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.95.
Nexus Industrial REIT Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.0533 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. Nexus Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is 26.45%.
Nexus Industrial REIT Company Profile
Nexus Industrial REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial, office and retail properties.
