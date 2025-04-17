Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) Director Buys C$24,416.88 in Stock

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN – Get Free Report) Director Edwin E. Mclaughlin purchased 3,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$6.61 per share, with a total value of C$24,416.88.

Nexus Industrial REIT Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Nexus Industrial REIT stock opened at C$6.65 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.64. Nexus Industrial REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$5.98 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.15. The firm has a market cap of C$470.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.95.

Nexus Industrial REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.0533 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. Nexus Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is 26.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.50 to C$8.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.00 to C$8.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Raymond James cut their target price on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. National Bankshares cut Nexus Industrial REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$8.75 to C$6.75 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$8.22.

Nexus Industrial REIT Company Profile

Nexus Industrial REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial, office and retail properties.

Further Reading

