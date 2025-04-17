P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.00 and last traded at $8.99, with a volume of 81115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.58.

P3 Health Partners Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $70.53 million, a PE ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($16.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($8.50) by ($7.50). The company had revenue of $370.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.88 million. P3 Health Partners had a negative return on equity of 71.31% and a negative net margin of 6.95%. Analysts expect that P3 Health Partners Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of P3 Health Partners

P3 Health Partners Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its stake in P3 Health Partners by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 184,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 61,499 shares in the last quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in P3 Health Partners by 1,353.5% during the 4th quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 145,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 135,346 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in P3 Health Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in P3 Health Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in P3 Health Partners by 115.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,029,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 550,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.75% of the company’s stock.

P3 Health Partners Inc, a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. P3 Health Partners Inc was founded in 2020 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

