P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.00 and last traded at $8.99, with a volume of 81115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.58.
The firm has a market capitalization of $70.53 million, a PE ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.
P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($16.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($8.50) by ($7.50). The company had revenue of $370.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.88 million. P3 Health Partners had a negative return on equity of 71.31% and a negative net margin of 6.95%. Analysts expect that P3 Health Partners Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.
P3 Health Partners Inc, a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. P3 Health Partners Inc was founded in 2020 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.
