Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 111.64% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on IONS. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.72.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:IONS opened at $28.35 on Tuesday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $23.95 and a 12-month high of $52.34. The company has a current ratio of 8.47, a quick ratio of 8.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 0.29.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.46. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 64.25% and a negative return on equity of 100.05%. The company had revenue of $227.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ionis Pharmaceuticals

In other news, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 1,207 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $39,046.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,525.75. The trade was a 2.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 13,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $429,702.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,123,618.70. The trade was a 5.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,487 shares of company stock worth $1,991,166. Corporate insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ionis Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IONS. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 193.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 183.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

