Short Interest in Bantec, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BANT) Decreases By 39.3%

Bantec, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BANT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 69,800 shares, a decrease of 39.3% from the March 15th total of 115,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,583,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Bantec Stock Down 25.0 %

Shares of BANT stock opened at $0.00 on Thursday. Bantec has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.02.

Get Bantec alerts:

About Bantec

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Bantec, Inc supplies spare and replacement parts to Federal Government agencies, U.S. military prime contractors, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company also provides drones, drone accessories, accident reconstruction software, drone training, drone services, counter-drone technology, certificates of authorization, and waivers.

Receive News & Ratings for Bantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.