The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY) Short Interest Update

The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 56.3% from the March 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

The Bidvest Group Price Performance

BDVSY opened at $23.44 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.76. The Bidvest Group has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $34.55.

The Bidvest Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This is a boost from The Bidvest Group’s previous dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. The Bidvest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.45%.

The Bidvest Group Company Profile

The Bidvest Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in services, trading, and distribution businesses in South Africa and internationally. The company operates through Adcock Ingram, Bidvest Automotive, Bidvest Commercial Products, Bidvest Financial Services, Bidvest Freight, Bidvest Branded Products, Bidvest Services South Africa, Bidvest Services International, Bidvest Properties, and Bidvest Corporate and Investments segments.

