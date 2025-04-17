Aura Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUSI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Aura Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUSI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 171.4% from the March 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Aura Systems Trading Up 10.3 %

Shares of Aura Systems stock opened at $0.32 on Thursday. Aura Systems has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.32.

Aura Systems Company Profile

Aura Systems, Inc designs, assembles, tests, and sells proprietary and patented axial flux induction machines worldwide. It offers mobile induction power systems, including AuraGen for commercial and industrial applications, and VIPER for military applications. The company's products are also used in induction motor and mobile and remote power applications.

