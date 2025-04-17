Aura Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUSI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Aura Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUSI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 171.4% from the March 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Aura Systems Trading Up 10.3 %
Shares of Aura Systems stock opened at $0.32 on Thursday. Aura Systems has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.32.
Aura Systems Company Profile
