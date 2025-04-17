Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Price Target Cut to $220.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at Mizuho from $245.00 to $220.00 in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.73% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PCTY. Citigroup upgraded Paylocity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $214.00 to $231.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $254.00 price target (up previously from $212.00) on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Paylocity from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.82.

Shares of PCTY opened at $183.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $194.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.36. Paylocity has a 12-month low of $129.94 and a 12-month high of $223.80.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.60). Paylocity had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 14.76%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paylocity will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 26,252 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.91, for a total transaction of $5,116,777.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 420,000 shares in the company, valued at $81,862,200. This trade represents a 5.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCTY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 856,536 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $141,303,000 after purchasing an additional 385,625 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Paylocity by 138.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 650,599 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,775,000 after buying an additional 377,835 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,332,213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $265,737,000 after acquiring an additional 320,319 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 190.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 349,797 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,774,000 after acquiring an additional 229,179 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 6,025.6% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 125,758 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,085,000 after acquiring an additional 123,705 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Holding Corporation engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers payroll software solution for global payroll, expense management, tax services, on demand payment, and garnishment managed services; and time and labor management software for time and attendance, scheduling, and time collection.

