Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Price Target to $50.00

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $77.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on FLS. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Flowserve from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Flowserve from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Flowserve from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.30.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on FLS

Flowserve Price Performance

Shares of FLS opened at $42.16 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.69 and its 200-day moving average is $55.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.22. Flowserve has a fifty-two week low of $37.34 and a fifty-two week high of $65.08.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.07). Flowserve had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Flowserve will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Flowserve Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.25%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flowserve

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Flowserve by 4,790.0% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Flowserve in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Flowserve in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its stake in Flowserve by 415.7% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Flowserve

(Get Free Report)

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.