Bessemer Group Inc. Increases Position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 104.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,183 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 379.5% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 101,995,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,232,000 after purchasing an additional 80,724,932 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sony Group by 425.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 45,420,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,089,000 after buying an additional 36,783,737 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its position in Sony Group by 358.2% during the 4th quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 10,138,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,039,000 after buying an additional 7,925,643 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 401.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,141,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,718,378 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 383.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,929,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,477,000 after acquiring an additional 4,703,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SONY stock opened at $23.32 on Thursday. Sony Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.02 and a fifty-two week high of $25.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.39. The stock has a market cap of $141.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.94.

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $28.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.32 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 14.10%. On average, analysts forecast that Sony Group Co. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Sony Group in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Monday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

