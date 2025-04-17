Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 21,574 Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 88.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,574 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVUS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 477,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,293,000 after acquiring an additional 53,763 shares during the period. Leo Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 443,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000,000 after purchasing an additional 23,922 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 165.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 359.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 2,972 shares during the last quarter.

Get Avantis U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AVUS opened at $86.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.03. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $79.20 and a 1 year high of $102.23.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Cuts Dividend

About Avantis U.S. Equity ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.2962 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

(Free Report)

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.