Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 287 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 110.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 547 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MOH. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 337.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $374.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Baird R W downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $372.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $359.42.

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock opened at $332.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $313.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $308.38. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $262.32 and a 52 week high of $370.99.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by ($0.69). Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 2.90%. As a group, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Molina Healthcare

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.33, for a total value of $301,330.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,375 shares in the company, valued at $5,235,608.75. The trade was a 5.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.