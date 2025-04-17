Bessemer Group Inc. Boosts Stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 71.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,116 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in LKQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,678,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of LKQ by 112.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 42,563 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 22,575 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,406,444 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $309,609,000 after buying an additional 833,519 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LKQ during the 4th quarter worth $559,000. Finally, Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 4th quarter worth about $367,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

LKQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $41.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.10. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $35.56 and a 1-year high of $49.50.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 4.81%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. LKQ’s payout ratio is 45.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LKQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com upgraded LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on LKQ from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, LKQ has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LKQ

Insider Buying and Selling at LKQ

In other LKQ news, Director Dominick P. Zarcone sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $416,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 359,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,975,186.92. This trade represents a 2.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $1,864,350 in the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LKQ Profile

(Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.