Bessemer Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in New York Times were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 511.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new stake in New York Times during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in New York Times by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of New York Times by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

New York Times Price Performance

NYT opened at $48.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.10. The New York Times Company has a one year low of $41.55 and a one year high of $58.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.07.

New York Times Increases Dividend

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. New York Times had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 11.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. New York Times’s payout ratio is presently 40.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NYT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of New York Times from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

New York Times Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

