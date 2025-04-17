Bessemer Group Inc. Has $143,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,469 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EFG. Scarborough Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 164,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,932,000 after purchasing an additional 27,753 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 116,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,286,000 after buying an additional 11,888 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,999,000 after acquiring an additional 10,324 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC now owns 8,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

BATS:EFG opened at $99.22 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.41 and its 200-day moving average is $101.19. The company has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $108.91.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

