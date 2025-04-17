Bessemer Group Inc. Grows Position in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Free Report) by 1,074.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,747 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in HealthStream were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in HealthStream by 145.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 34,821 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of HealthStream by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 76,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after buying an additional 16,166 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 974,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,097,000 after acquiring an additional 11,976 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in HealthStream by 18.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 9,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in HealthStream by 17,363.4% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 379,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,062,000 after acquiring an additional 377,134 shares during the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on HealthStream from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

HealthStream Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HSTM opened at $32.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $991.15 million, a P/E ratio of 49.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.65. HealthStream, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.92 and a 12-month high of $34.24.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $74.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.55 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 6.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

HealthStream Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.031 per share. This is a positive change from HealthStream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. HealthStream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company’s solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

Featured Stories

