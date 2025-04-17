BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Holdings Trimmed by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $5,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 786 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth $287,000. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $4,609,000. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Investment Management LP purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE:BLK opened at $866.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $134.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $934.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $986.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.23. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $745.55 and a 52 week high of $1,084.22.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The asset manager reported $11.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.84 by $0.46. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.81 EPS. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 47.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $5.21 per share. This represents a $20.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.10. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 50.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on BLK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,215.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,275.00 to $1,124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,251.00 to $1,032.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays raised their target price on BlackRock from $950.00 to $990.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,077.08.

Insider Activity

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,072.64, for a total transaction of $10,726,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,433 shares in the company, valued at $73,403,973.12. This trade represents a 12.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,430 shares of company stock valued at $21,234,629. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

