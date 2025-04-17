iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisors LLC

United Capital Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,092 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $7,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ESGU. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Motco purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

ESGU opened at $114.54 on Thursday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $105.18 and a 12 month high of $134.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a $0.3282 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

