Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Insider Catriona Yale Sells 9,073 Shares

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) insider Catriona Yale sold 9,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total value of $343,957.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,602,738.94. This trade represents a 8.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Catriona Yale also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Akero Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, March 17th, Catriona Yale sold 10,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.76, for a total value of $447,600.00.

On Wednesday, March 12th, Catriona Yale sold 614 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $27,556.32.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Catriona Yale sold 10,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $498,700.00.

Akero Therapeutics Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of AKRO opened at $37.44 on Thursday. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.86 and a 12-month high of $58.40. The company has a current ratio of 17.25, a quick ratio of 17.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -9.98 and a beta of -0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.79 and its 200 day moving average is $36.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKRO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.01). Research analysts expect that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RTW Investments LP grew its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 6,859,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,840,000 after buying an additional 940,388 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Akero Therapeutics by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,321,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,238,000 after purchasing an additional 513,613 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,704,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,057,000 after purchasing an additional 27,830 shares in the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP lifted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 116.0% during the fourth quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 1,490,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,452,000 after purchasing an additional 800,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,155,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,786,000 after buying an additional 557,794 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on AKRO shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $42.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $56.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.29.

Read Our Latest Report on Akero Therapeutics

About Akero Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.