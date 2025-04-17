Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) CEO Russell Diez-Canseco Sells 45,124 Shares of Stock

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 45,124 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.69, for a total transaction of $1,520,227.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 703,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,708,865.84. This trade represents a 6.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Vital Farms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VITL opened at $33.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49 and a beta of 0.96. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.75 and a 1-year high of $48.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.57.

Get Vital Farms alerts:

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $165.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.32 million. Vital Farms had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 22.29%. On average, research analysts expect that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Vital Farms from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Vital Farms from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vital Farms in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Vital Farms in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Vital Farms presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Vital Farms

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vital Farms

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Vital Farms by 152.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 160.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vital Farms during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vital Farms during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

About Vital Farms

(Get Free Report)

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.