Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) CEO Russell Diez-Canseco Sells 45,124 Shares of Stock

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 45,124 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.69, for a total transaction of $1,520,227.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 703,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,708,865.84. This trade represents a 6.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ VITL opened at $33.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49 and a beta of 0.96. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.75 and a 1-year high of $48.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.57.
Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $165.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.32 million. Vital Farms had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 22.29%. On average, research analysts expect that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Vital Farms by 152.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 160.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vital Farms during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vital Farms during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.
Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
