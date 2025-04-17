Advisory Services Network LLC Makes New Investment in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in SentinelOne by 121.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 325,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,779,000 after purchasing an additional 178,685 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 42.8% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 4,370 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 8.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,485,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,326,000 after buying an additional 355,944 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 26,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on S shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Stephens began coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on SentinelOne from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on SentinelOne from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.14.

SentinelOne Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE S opened at $17.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.17 and a beta of 0.82. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.33 and a 12 month high of $29.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.09.

Insider Activity at SentinelOne

In other SentinelOne news, insider Ric Smith sold 14,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $339,638.07. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 531,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,377,680.11. The trade was a 2.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 10,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total transaction of $201,100.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 473,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,355,618.71. The trade was a 2.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 394,991 shares of company stock valued at $8,157,395. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SentinelOne Profile

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

