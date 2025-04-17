Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $34.72 Million in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 501,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,720,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HSIC. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Henry Schein by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Henry Schein Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of HSIC opened at $63.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.84. Henry Schein, Inc. has a one year low of $60.56 and a one year high of $82.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.04). Henry Schein had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Henry Schein’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on HSIC shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Henry Schein from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $69.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Henry Schein from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Henry Schein presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Henry Schein

In other Henry Schein news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 2,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total transaction of $184,988.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,762,147.20. This represents a 9.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 4,036 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total value of $287,161.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,460,251.20. This trade represents a 6.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

