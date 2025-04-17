Bessemer Group Inc. Has $239,000 Stock Holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV)

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Free Report) by 81.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,835 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Titleist Asset Management LLC grew its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 46,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,499,000 after acquiring an additional 10,520 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 163.2% during the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. ARK & TLK Investments LLC increased its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. ARK & TLK Investments LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 253,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,486,000 after purchasing an additional 108,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association boosted its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 67,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,550,000 after buying an additional 25,546 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA AVUV opened at $79.23 on Thursday. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.00 and a fifty-two week high of $107.64. The stock has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.21.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Cuts Dividend

About Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a $0.3389 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVUV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

