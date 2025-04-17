Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases Shares of 21,857 FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:YSEP)

Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:YSEP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September by 376.3% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 6,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,779 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September by 153.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 8,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 5,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 10,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter.

Get FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF - September alerts:

FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September Stock Up 0.5 %

FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September stock opened at $22.62 on Thursday. FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September has a 52 week low of $20.79 and a 52 week high of $23.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.31. The stock has a market cap of $100.68 million, a P/E ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 0.63.

About FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September

The FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September (YSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the EFA ETF over a specific holding period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YSEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:YSEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF - September Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF - September and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.