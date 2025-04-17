Advisory Services Network LLC Makes New $394,000 Investment in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI)

Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 30,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 90,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:FTHI opened at $20.81 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 0.72. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a twelve month low of $19.07 and a twelve month high of $24.09.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.174 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

