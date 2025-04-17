Advisory Services Network LLC Has $404,000 Position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Advisory Services Network LLC cut its position in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter worth about $60,984,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,129,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,181,000 after acquiring an additional 437,128 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,533,000. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter valued at $11,672,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter valued at $7,811,000. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Sonoco Products from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Sonoco Products from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.50.

Sonoco Products Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE SON opened at $43.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.64. Sonoco Products has a 1-year low of $39.46 and a 1-year high of $61.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.05 and a 200-day moving average of $48.97.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.01). Sonoco Products had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sonoco Products Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This is a positive change from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 126.06%.

Insider Activity

In other Sonoco Products news, CEO R. Howard Coker purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.10 per share, with a total value of $922,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 482,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,237,026.50. This represents a 4.33 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Haley acquired 3,000 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.76 per share, for a total transaction of $140,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,772.08. This represents a 19.28 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Profile

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

Further Reading

