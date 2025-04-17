Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases New Shares in Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCV)

Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 15,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CGCV. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $20,948,000. Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,476,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF by 9,695.7% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 285,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,573,000 after buying an additional 282,436 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,569,000. Finally, Pines Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,429,000.

Get Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

CGCV stock opened at $25.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $261.63 million and a P/E ratio of 23.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.18. Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $23.93 and a 1-year high of $28.28.

Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF Dividend Announcement

Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.1007 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF (CGCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, seeking total returns through investments in North American companies. CGCV was launched on Jun 25, 2024 and is issued by Capital Group.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGCV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.