Advisory Services Network LLC Has $495,000 Stock Position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Advisory Services Network LLC cut its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,570 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CALM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 88.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 340,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,457,000 after buying an additional 159,787 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,266,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,361,000 after acquiring an additional 143,189 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,905,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $504,885,000 after acquiring an additional 118,162 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 998,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,801,000 after acquiring an additional 104,512 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 517,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,272,000 after purchasing an additional 76,387 shares during the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 6th.

Shares of CALM opened at $92.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.14 and its 200-day moving average is $96.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 0.11. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.15 and a fifty-two week high of $116.41.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 8th. The basic materials company reported $10.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.79 by $4.59. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 33.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $953.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 101.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

