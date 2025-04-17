Advisory Services Network LLC Cuts Stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Advisory Services Network LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XAR. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,190,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,436,000 after buying an additional 157,742 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 238,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,623,000 after acquiring an additional 89,751 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Group LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 186,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,898,000 after acquiring an additional 6,861 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 148,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,637,000 after purchasing an additional 6,121 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 134,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,917 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $162.91 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $131.78 and a 52-week high of $181.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $162.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.01.

About SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

