Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases Shares of 26,816 The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 26,816 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Wendy’s by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 711,267 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,461,000 after purchasing an additional 102,769 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,733,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,358,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Wendy’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,318,000. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wendy’s Stock Down 4.8 %

WEN stock opened at $12.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.34. The Wendy’s Company has a 52-week low of $12.05 and a 52-week high of $20.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Wendy’s Announces Dividend

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $574.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.17 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 75.56% and a net margin of 8.65%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Wendy’s from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Argus upgraded Wendy’s to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.97.

About Wendy’s

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Wendy’s U.S., Wendy’s International, and Global Real Estate and Development. The Wendy’s U.S. segment includes the operation and franchising of Wendy’s restaurants in the U.S.

