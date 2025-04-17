Stifel Nicolaus Has Lowered Expectations for Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Stock Price

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $70.00 to $63.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.33.

Shares of NYSE:DCI opened at $62.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.67. Donaldson has a twelve month low of $57.45 and a twelve month high of $78.95.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.02). Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $870.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.32 million. Equities research analysts expect that Donaldson will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 31.58%.

In other Donaldson news, Director James Owens sold 18,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $1,159,774.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,255,656.92. This represents a 48.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 28,500 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $1,972,770.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 28,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,961,279.48. The trade was a 50.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 76,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,164,799. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 19.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 83,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,171,000 after buying an additional 13,568 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,448,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,522,000 after acquiring an additional 118,156 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Donaldson by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 33.0% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 19,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in Donaldson by 26.9% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 9,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

