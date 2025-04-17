Advisory Services Network LLC Has $462,000 Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,437 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in A. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $456,963,000. Madison Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $94,051,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $48,172,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,235,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $434,625,000 after acquiring an additional 258,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $26,066,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on Agilent Technologies to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $161.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Agilent Technologies from $138.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.25.

Agilent Technologies Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $102.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.12. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.43 and a 1 year high of $155.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $29.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.19.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The medical research company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.248 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 22.76%.

Insider Transactions at Agilent Technologies

In related news, Director Daniel K. Podolsky sold 1,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total transaction of $211,840.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,737 shares in the company, valued at $4,161,931.02. This represents a 4.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,911 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $286,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,652 shares in the company, valued at $5,947,800. The trade was a 4.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,638 shares of company stock worth $731,229.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Further Reading

