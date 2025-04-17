Olin (NYSE:OLN) Price Target Lowered to $34.00 at KeyCorp

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) had its target price reduced by KeyCorp from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Olin’s Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Olin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America upgraded Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Olin from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Olin from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Olin from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Olin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

NYSE:OLN opened at $20.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.27. Olin has a 1 year low of $17.66 and a 1 year high of $57.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.31 and a 200-day moving average of $33.82.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10. Olin had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 5.10%. Equities analysts predict that Olin will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Olin’s payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

In other Olin news, CEO Kenneth Todd Lane acquired 7,250 shares of Olin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.06 per share, with a total value of $203,435.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 7,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,435. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLN. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Olin by 160.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,206 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Olin by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 246.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,616 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 183.8% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Olin in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

