Poplar Point Capital Partners Acquires 25,511 Shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:NBY) Stock

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:NBY – Get Free Report) major shareholder Poplar Point Capital Partners bought 25,511 shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.63 per share, for a total transaction of $16,071.93. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 808,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,214.51. This represents a 3.26 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Poplar Point Capital Partners also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 31st, Poplar Point Capital Partners acquired 70,685 shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.65 per share, with a total value of $45,945.25.

On Monday, January 27th, Poplar Point Capital Partners bought 31,703 shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.69 per share, for a total transaction of $21,875.07.

On Thursday, February 20th, Poplar Point Capital Partners bought 1,836 shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.63 per share, with a total value of $1,156.68.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Poplar Point Capital Partners purchased 3,222 shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.66 per share, for a total transaction of $2,126.52.

On Monday, February 3rd, Poplar Point Capital Partners bought 2,597 shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,662.08.

On Friday, March 7th, Poplar Point Capital Partners purchased 102 shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.55 per share, with a total value of $56.10.

On Tuesday, March 4th, Poplar Point Capital Partners purchased 4,000 shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.58 per share, with a total value of $2,320.00.

On Thursday, February 27th, Poplar Point Capital Partners acquired 385 shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.61 per share, for a total transaction of $234.85.

On Tuesday, February 25th, Poplar Point Capital Partners bought 25,033 shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.62 per share, with a total value of $15,520.46.

On Wednesday, March 12th, Poplar Point Capital Partners purchased 11,837 shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.62 per share, for a total transaction of $7,338.94.

NYSE NBY opened at $0.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.90. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $9.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.63.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare, skincare, and wound care products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova Spray, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products, which are used for cleansing and irrigation as part of surgical procedures, as well as treating certain wounds, burns, ulcers, and other injuries under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.

