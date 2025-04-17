Insider Selling: Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) President Sells 230,000 Shares of Stock

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) President Dawn Christine Maroney sold 230,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $4,393,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 2,132,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,738,370.90. This represents a 9.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Dawn Christine Maroney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 27th, Dawn Christine Maroney sold 11,152 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total transaction of $199,509.28.

On Wednesday, March 19th, Dawn Christine Maroney sold 16,535 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total transaction of $271,174.00.

On Monday, March 17th, Dawn Christine Maroney sold 30,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total transaction of $479,700.00.

On Wednesday, March 12th, Dawn Christine Maroney sold 27,243 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total value of $420,359.49.

On Thursday, March 6th, Dawn Christine Maroney sold 278,917 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $4,331,581.01.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Dawn Christine Maroney sold 30,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $411,600.00.

Alignment Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of Alignment Healthcare stock opened at $19.48 on Thursday. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $21.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.74. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -25.30 and a beta of 1.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alignment Healthcare

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 478.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 831,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,481,000 after acquiring an additional 687,566 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 141,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after buying an additional 5,934 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 3,216.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 23,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 23,097 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,438,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,683,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 149.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 85,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 51,084 shares during the period. 86.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Monday, February 24th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alignment Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.61.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

