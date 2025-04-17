Insider Selling: Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) President Sells 230,000 Shares of Stock

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) President Dawn Christine Maroney sold 230,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $4,393,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 2,132,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,738,370.90. This represents a 9.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Dawn Christine Maroney also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 27th, Dawn Christine Maroney sold 11,152 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total transaction of $199,509.28.
- On Wednesday, March 19th, Dawn Christine Maroney sold 16,535 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total transaction of $271,174.00.
- On Monday, March 17th, Dawn Christine Maroney sold 30,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total transaction of $479,700.00.
- On Wednesday, March 12th, Dawn Christine Maroney sold 27,243 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total value of $420,359.49.
- On Thursday, March 6th, Dawn Christine Maroney sold 278,917 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $4,331,581.01.
- On Tuesday, February 18th, Dawn Christine Maroney sold 30,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $411,600.00.
Alignment Healthcare Stock Performance
Shares of Alignment Healthcare stock opened at $19.48 on Thursday. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $21.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.74. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -25.30 and a beta of 1.32.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alignment Healthcare
Analyst Ratings Changes
ALHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Monday, February 24th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alignment Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.61.
Read Our Latest Report on ALHC
About Alignment Healthcare
Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Alignment Healthcare
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Viking Therapeutics Stock Pops But Struggles to Hold Gains
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Qualcomm Stock Just Earned a Fresh Buy Rating—Get Excited
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Meta Stock Holds Upside Potential as Analysts Cut Price Targets
Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.