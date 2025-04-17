Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases 1,958 Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CII. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $564,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 322,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,475,000 after purchasing an additional 35,991 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 833.3% in the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 274,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,514,000 after purchasing an additional 244,924 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 94,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after buying an additional 3,303 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund stock opened at $17.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.74. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.20 and a 1 year high of $21.14.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

