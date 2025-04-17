Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Purchases 46,500 Shares of Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX – Free Report) by 45.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,500 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Anterix were worth $4,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATEX. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Anterix by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Anterix by 156.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Anterix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Anterix by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Anterix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 87.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Anterix alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Anterix from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

Anterix Stock Performance

NASDAQ ATEX opened at $32.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $600.55 million, a PE ratio of -19.82 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.90 and a 200-day moving average of $33.77. Anterix Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.37 and a 52-week high of $42.91.

Anterix Profile

(Free Report)

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks and innovative broadband solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Anterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.