Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Grows Holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $5,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,717,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,320,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 437.0% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after buying an additional 4,344 shares during the period. 84.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

Shares of SPOT opened at $562.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.62 and a beta of 1.75. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1 year low of $267.76 and a 1 year high of $652.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $577.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $496.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Friday, March 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $645.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Spotify Technology in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $545.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on Spotify Technology from $690.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $540.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, China Renaissance initiated coverage on Spotify Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $740.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $564.45.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

