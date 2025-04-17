Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Acquires 52,713 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 71.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,094 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,713 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $4,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JNPR. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,263 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 139.5% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JNPR. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Argus downgraded Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI raised Juniper Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Juniper Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.80.

JNPR opened at $34.51 on Thursday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.42 and a 52 week high of $39.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.02. The company has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 40.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.84.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The network equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.13). Juniper Networks had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 7.57%. Analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.33%.

In other Juniper Networks news, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 30,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $1,115,827.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,413,651.42. The trade was a 24.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

