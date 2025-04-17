Robert W. Baird Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Stock Price

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.85% from the company’s current price.

RIVN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Baird R W downgraded shares of Rivian Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $6.10 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.17.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on RIVN

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of RIVN stock opened at $11.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.06. The company has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Rivian Automotive has a 1-year low of $8.32 and a 1-year high of $18.86.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 66.26% and a negative net margin of 95.51%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rivian Automotive will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rivian Automotive news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $803,576.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 853,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,596,373.75. This represents a 7.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 6,856 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.26, for a total value of $97,766.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 335,076 shares in the company, valued at $4,778,183.76. The trade was a 2.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 185,427 shares of company stock valued at $2,237,044. 2.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rivian Automotive

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RIVN. Tandem Financial LLC bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. PFS Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 1,882.0% during the first quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.