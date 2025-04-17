Robert W. Baird Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Stock Price

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.85% from the company’s current price.
RIVN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Baird R W downgraded shares of Rivian Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $6.10 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.17.
Rivian Automotive Stock Performance
Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 66.26% and a negative net margin of 95.51%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rivian Automotive will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Rivian Automotive news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $803,576.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 853,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,596,373.75. This represents a 7.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 6,856 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.26, for a total value of $97,766.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 335,076 shares in the company, valued at $4,778,183.76. The trade was a 2.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 185,427 shares of company stock valued at $2,237,044. 2.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rivian Automotive
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RIVN. Tandem Financial LLC bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. PFS Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 1,882.0% during the first quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.
Rivian Automotive Company Profile
Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.
