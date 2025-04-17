Berenberg Bank Begins Coverage on NIKE (NYSE:NKE)

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price target on the footwear maker’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NKE. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. DA Davidson upgraded NIKE to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.15.

NYSE:NKE opened at $53.60 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.22. NIKE has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $98.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.15.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.26. NIKE had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 36.99%. The company had revenue of $11.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 169,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total transaction of $12,361,581.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 896,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,301,708.56. The trade was a 15.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.46 per share, for a total transaction of $502,756.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,726.18. This represents a 36.78 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of NIKE by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,340,736 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,749,903,000 after purchasing an additional 8,898,591 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,376,558 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,915,110,000 after buying an additional 347,178 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of NIKE by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 24,545,937 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,857,389,000 after buying an additional 2,288,627 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,367,993 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,541,246,000 after buying an additional 3,121,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $1,126,288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

