Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 199 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $6,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,109,720,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in GE Vernova by 1,638.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,314,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,690 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in GE Vernova by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,861,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,177,803,000 after purchasing an additional 814,155 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in GE Vernova during the fourth quarter worth $219,187,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 555.2% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 569,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,404,000 after purchasing an additional 482,787 shares in the last quarter.

GEV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on GE Vernova from $471.00 to $420.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $487.00 to $427.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $453.00 to $445.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Guggenheim raised shares of GE Vernova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $343.66.

Shares of GEV opened at $328.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $89.91 billion and a PE ratio of 59.16. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.25 and a 52-week high of $447.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $323.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $328.68.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.57). GE Vernova had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 18th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is 17.99%.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

