Advisory Services Network LLC Has $473,000 Stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Advisory Services Network LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,791 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 101.2% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 128,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 64,464 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 234,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after buying an additional 33,563 shares during the last quarter. Allianz SE bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,559,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 551,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,274,000 after buying an additional 43,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Family Offices LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ ICLN opened at $11.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $10.46 and a 12-month high of $15.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.96.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

