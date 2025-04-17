Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $10,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 423.2% during the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000.

A number of research firms have commented on BFAM. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $155.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $127.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $162.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.67.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.74, for a total transaction of $311,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,838,708.18. This trade represents a 9.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.69, for a total transaction of $124,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 33,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,170,755.81. The trade was a 2.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BFAM stock opened at $116.61 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.99. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.59 and a beta of 1.31. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.59 and a 12 month high of $141.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.03). Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 5.22%. On average, research analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

