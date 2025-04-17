Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Free Report) by 117.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 838,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 453,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group were worth $11,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 220.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 6,771 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Pediatrix Medical Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,540,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,038,000 after acquiring an additional 50,597 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 303,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 106,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 302.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 142,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 106,817 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MD opened at $13.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.97, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.32. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.62 and a 12-month high of $17.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Pediatrix Medical Group ( NYSE:MD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $502.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.22 million. Pediatrix Medical Group had a negative net margin of 4.92% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. Sell-side analysts expect that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MD shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Pediatrix Medical Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

