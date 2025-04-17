Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Position in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Free Report) by 44.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 266,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215,659 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Blue Bird were worth $10,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Blue Bird by 162.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,840,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998,453 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Blue Bird by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,426,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,752,000 after acquiring an additional 25,745 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,335,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,576,000 after acquiring an additional 160,248 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Blue Bird by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 765,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,578,000 after purchasing an additional 13,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Blue Bird by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 725,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,798,000 after purchasing an additional 56,449 shares in the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blue Bird alerts:

Insider Transactions at Blue Bird

In related news, CFO Razvan Radulescu sold 2,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $108,565.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,664 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,871.68. This represents a 3.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BLBD shares. StockNews.com raised Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Blue Bird from $66.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.21.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Blue Bird

Blue Bird Stock Performance

Blue Bird stock opened at $33.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.38. Blue Bird Co. has a 12 month low of $30.04 and a 12 month high of $59.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. Blue Bird had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 75.22%. Research analysts expect that Blue Bird Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Blue Bird Profile

(Free Report)

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Bird Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Bird and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.