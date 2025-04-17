Comparing Tiga Acquisition (NYSE:TINV) & Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN)

Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN – Get Free Report) and Tiga Acquisition (NYSE:TINV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nexxen International and Tiga Acquisition”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nexxen International $365.48 million 1.54 -$21.49 million $0.39 22.69 Tiga Acquisition N/A N/A $23.19 million N/A N/A

Tiga Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nexxen International.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Volatility and Risk

54.2% of Nexxen International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.5% of Tiga Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of Tiga Acquisition shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Nexxen International has a beta of 1.81, indicating that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tiga Acquisition has a beta of -0.02, indicating that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Nexxen International and Tiga Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nexxen International 3.96% 7.49% 4.70% Tiga Acquisition N/A -36.88% -2.91%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Nexxen International and Tiga Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nexxen International 0 1 7 0 2.88 Tiga Acquisition 0 0 0 0 0.00

Nexxen International currently has a consensus target price of $16.75, indicating a potential upside of 89.27%. Given Nexxen International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nexxen International is more favorable than Tiga Acquisition.

Summary

Nexxen International beats Tiga Acquisition on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nexxen International

Nexxen International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach publishers Israel. The company’s demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats. Its sell supply side platform (SSP) provides access to data and a comprehensive product suite to drive inventory management and revenue optimization. The company also offers data management platform solution, which integrates DSP and SSP solutions enabling advertisers and publishers to use data from various sources in order to optimize results of their advertising campaigns. It serves ad buyers, advertisers, brands, agencies, and digital publishers in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Tremor International Ltd and changed its name to Nexxen International Ltd. in January 2024. Nexxen International Ltd. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

About Tiga Acquisition

Tiga Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Singapore.

