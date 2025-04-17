Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Holdings in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Free Report) by 40.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 280,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 187,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $9,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVTC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in EVERTEC by 4,525.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of EVERTEC in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in EVERTEC by 199.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in EVERTEC by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. 96.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at EVERTEC

In other EVERTEC news, EVP Paola Perez-Surillo sold 14,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.15, for a total transaction of $541,832.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,203 shares in the company, valued at $1,307,791.45. This represents a 29.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total value of $2,996,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,172 shares in the company, valued at $10,567,341.40. This trade represents a 22.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 191,170 shares of company stock valued at $7,149,206 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on EVTC. Susquehanna upgraded EVERTEC from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of EVERTEC in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

EVERTEC Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EVTC opened at $33.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. EVERTEC, Inc. has a one year low of $28.76 and a one year high of $38.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.00.

EVERTEC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is currently 11.56%.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business and financial technology in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Latin America Payments and Solutions; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

